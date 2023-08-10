New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today went hammer and tongs against the Opposition accusing them of putting their faith in Pakistan and the Hurriyat Conference even as Kashmir went up in flames due to cross-border terrorism.

ADVERTISEMENT

Replying to the debate in the Lok Sabha on the no-confidence motion, PM Modi said that the Congress regime put their faith in faith in those who proudly waved the Pakistani flag in their hands, instead of the Indian Armed Forces even as Kashmir bore the brunt of cross-border terrorism supported and sponsored by the neighbouring country.

” Kashmir was burning due to terrorism. Congress didn’t trust the people of Kashmir, but they trusted Hurriyat, separatists, and those who used to carry Pakistan’s flag. India conducted surgical strike on terror, they didn’t trust the Indian Army,” PM Modi said.

Prime Minister took a jibe at opposition parties, terming the no-confidence motion against his government as a blessing in disguise. PM Modi said that no-confidence motions have always proved “lucky” for the BJP and the NDA, who will come back with a grand victory, breaking all previous records in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

“In a way, Opposition’s No Confidence has always been lucky for us. Today, I can see that you (Opposition) have decided that NDA and BJP will come back in the 2024 elections with a grand victory, breaking all previous records, with the blessings of the people,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prime Minister said that people have repeatedly shown trust in his government and he is here to display his gratitude to the billions of his countrymen. “People of the country have shown trust in our government again and again. I am here to show my gratitude to the crores of the people of the country,” he said.

Prime Minister recalled that the opposition parties had brought a no-confidence motion against his government in 2018 also ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

“God is very kind and speaks through some medium…I believe that it’s the blessing of God that opposition has brought this motion. I had said during the no-confidence motion in 2018 that it was not a floor test for us but a floor test for them and as a result they lost in the elections…”

PM Modi said he had told opposition parties that it was their floor test and they could not even muster the number of votes that their numbers entailed in the 2018 no-confidence motion.