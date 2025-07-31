Congress gave away PoK, BJP will get it back: Shah

New Delhi, May 30: Vowing to make Kashmir terrorism-free, Union Home Minister Amit Shah today promised to get back Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

“The Congress gave away Pak-occupied-Kashmir to Pakistan, but the BJP govt will get Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir back… Till now, they have not done anything to stop terrorists…they cannot listen to anything,” Shah said during the debate on Operation Sindoor in Rajya Sabha.

“We attacked their (Pakistan) terror camps, terror launching pads, and terror training camps, but they (Pakistan) considered it as an attack on their country. As a response, on 8th May, Pakistan attacked residential areas in India and defence installations. On 9th May, India attacked and destroyed Pakistan’s 11 defence installations and airbases…After this, Pakistan was not in a position to fight back,” Amit Shah said.

Shah said Pakistan begged for a ceasefire after suffering huge damage. “They (Opposition leaders) are asking on whose request the ceasefire happened; it didn’t happen on anyone’s request. Pakistan, brought to its knees, called our Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) and pleaded to stop. From the very beginning, our intention was not war, nor did we want to harm the people of Pakistan. Prime Minister Modi immediately said that if Pakistan is willing to stop, then let it stop. But even now, Rahul Gandhi is trying to escalate the matter and questioning it… Some people even raised doubts about who exactly was killed,” he added.

Shah said that after the Pahalgam terror attack, he received a lot of calls from the relatives of the people who were killed.

“The identity of 3 terrorists killed in Op Mahadev established Lashkar-e-Taiba’s hand in Pahalgam attack,” added Mr Shah, who had spent the night confirming that it was indeed the Pahalgam terrorists who were killed in the encounter with security forces near Srinagar on Monday, with the help of ballistic reports.

The government had said the bullet casings recovered from the spot had a 99 percent match with the casings found in Pahalgam.

“I want to give a strong message that Kashmir will be free of terrorism,” Shah told the Upper House this evening.

“I also met family members of the Pahalgam terror attack… they all were wailing at the loss of their loved ones… Terrorists had killed their family members after asking about their religion,” he said.