SRINAGAR: Congress has called Ghulam Nabi Azad’s bluff and accepted the resignation of his loyalists.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) Wednesday accepted the resignation of JKPCC Vice Presidents and Budgam Incharge District President.

Congress high command taking cognizance of the resignation tendered by JKPCC Vice Presidents GM Saroori, Ghulam Nabi Monga, and Mohammad Anwar Bhat decided to accept their resignation, with immediate effect.

Party high command also accepted the resignation of In-charge DCC President Budgam Zahid Hussain Jan.

Last month as many as 20 senior Congress leaders considered close to former Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad have resigned from their respective party positions.

Prominent among them include former ministers G M Saroori, Vikar Rasool, and Dr. Manohar Lal Sharma, besides Jugal Kishore Sharma, Ghulam Nabi Monga, Naresh Gupta, Mohammad Amin Bhat, Subash Gupta (all former legislators), Pradesh Congress vice-president Anwar Bhat and member of Kulgam District Development Council and former district president, Anyatullah Rather.

Congress’ Budgam district president Zahid Hassan Jan, former political advisor to CM Manzoor Ahmed Ganai, AICC member Engineer Maroof, vice-chairman of the party’s ST Cell Chowdhary Sohat Ali, Corporator Gaurav Chopra, district general-secretary Ashwani Sharma are also among those who have resigned.

In the resignation letter addressed to AICC president Sonia Gandhi and copied to Rahul Gandhi, Rajni Patil, in-charge secretary for J&K, these leaders had alleged that under the presidentship of Mir, Congress is heading towards a disastrous situation and till today more than 200 senior Congress leaders, including former ministers, MLAs, MLCs, PCC office bearers, district presidents and AICC Members have resigned from the Congress and joined other parties, while some others have chosen to remain in the silent mode.