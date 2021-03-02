Cong workers burn Ghulam Nabi Azad’s effigy in Jammu

Congress workers raise slogans against Ghulam Nabi Azad and burn his effigy in Jammu. They say, “Congress held him in high esteem but today when it’s time to support it, he forged friendship with BJP. He didn’t come for DDC election campaigning but now he’s here, praising PM.”

Speaking at a function organised by the Gujjar Desh Chartiable Trust in Jammu on Sunday, Azad drew parallels between himself and the Prime Minister, saying that like him, Modi too hailed from a village and has not forgotten his roots.

I like a lot of things about many leaders. There are many big leaders. Even our Prime Minister comes from a village and he used to sell tea. We are political rivals, but I appreciate the fact that he does not hide his true self, he said, adding that one should be proud of oneself.

Congress leader Kapil Sibal said he was saddened by the decision to allow party veteran Ghulam Nabi Azad to retire from Parliament and that the Congress could have used his experience better. “He (Azad) is one such leader who knows the ground reality of Congress in every district of every state. We were saddened when we realised that he is being freed from Parliament. We didn’t want him to go from Parliament.

“I can’t understand why Congress is not using his experience,’ he said. “What is the real role of Ghulam Nabi Azad sahab? A person who flies an aircraft is an experienced person. An engineer accompanies him to detect and repair any malfunctioning in the engine. Ghulam Nabi ji is experienced as well as engineer.”

The Congress leader said he and his colleagues have gathered in Jammu to address issues that the party is facing now. “The truth is that we see Congress party getting weak. That is why we have gathered here. We had gathered together earlier too and we have to strengthen the party together,” he said.