Cong leader and former MP from Jammu Madan Lal Sharma dies at 68

Srinagar: Senior Congress leader and former Lok Sabha MP from Jammu, Madan Lal Sharma passed away on Wednesday morning.

Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina informed about his demise on Twitter and said he is saddened by the passing away of the hardworking leader.

“Very sad news: – Former MP and Minister Madan Lal Sharma Ji has passed away. He was a hardworking leader and I am grief-stricken by his demise. May God grant peace to his soul. Om Shanti,” he tweeted.

Sharma was 68-years-old.

The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) has expressed deep shock and grief over the passing away of the veteran party leader and conveyed deepest condolences to family, friends and followers of departed leader from the rank and file of the Party.