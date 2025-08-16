ADVERTISEMENT

Saturday, August 16, 2025
Cong cancels protest progs due to Kishtwar incident

by Aug. 16, 2025
SRINAGAR, AUGUST 16: J&K Pradesh Congress Committee President Tariq Hameed Karra  on Saturday cancelled all programmes for  ongoing Chain Hunger under the banner  Hamari Riyasat Hamara Haq as a mark of respect and tribute to those who lost their lives due to the cloud burst in Machhail area of  Kishtwar District.

He said the Kishtwar incident  is extremely tragic and heart wrenching. The rank and file of JK Congress stands in solidarity with bereaved families, he said

JKPCC would commemorate the birth anniversary of Former Prime  Minister of India  Late.Rajiv Gandhi on 20 August, Karra added.