Cong cancels protest progs due to Kishtwar incident

SRINAGAR, AUGUST 16: J&K Pradesh Congress Committee President Tariq Hameed Karra on Saturday cancelled all programmes for ongoing Chain Hunger under the banner Hamari Riyasat Hamara Haq as a mark of respect and tribute to those who lost their lives due to the cloud burst in Machhail area of Kishtwar District.

He said the Kishtwar incident is extremely tragic and heart wrenching. The rank and file of JK Congress stands in solidarity with bereaved families, he said

JKPCC would commemorate the birth anniversary of Former Prime Minister of India Late.Rajiv Gandhi on 20 August, Karra added.