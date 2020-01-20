Conducting BDC polls in J&K a historical step: Anurag Thakur

Jammu, Jan 19: Describing Jammu and Kashmir as a “jewel” of the country, Union minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday said the Centre would come out with an industrial package for the Union Territory soon and expressed hope that it would attract large amounts of investment to the valley.

The Minister for Railways and Commerce also announced that Kashmir would be linked with the rest of the country by train by December next year.

He asserted that development work has gathered pace in Jammu and Kashmir, especially after June 18, 2018 when the erstwhile state came under Governor’s rule.

“I am very happy at the progress (of development) that I have seen on the ground and I am sure that in the days and months to come this process will continue relentlessly. We will soon come out with an industrial package and we hope to see large amounts of investment coming to Kashmir,” he told reporters at the Jammu airport before returning to Delhi.

Goyal was in Jammu as part a week-long public outreach programme initiated by the Centre to apprise people of the potential benefits of the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status afternullification of Article 370 of the Constitution.

He was part of the second batch of seven Union ministers who reached Jammu and addressed a series of public meetings and inaugurated various projects in different districts.

“What we have heard since our childhood that it is paradise on earth. It was paradise on earth and it will remain so as well. It is a jewel of the country and truly a paradise on earth and I am proud of Jammu and Kashmir,” Goyal said.

Article 370 was nullified in August 5, 2019 and the state was bifurcated into Union Territories — Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The Central Government is committed on its promise for exemplary transformation on developmental front across Jammu and Kashmir after the people joyfully embraced the new system of administration. This was stated by Union Minister of Railways, Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal today while addressing a large gathering of people at Akhnoor here.

The minister inaugurated three projects for Akhnoor’s development at an estimated cost of Rs 669.82 lakh. Earlier today, Goyal inaugurated construction of protection work of 300 meter at Gurki Dakki/Jia Pota Ghat along the bank of river Chenab at Akhnoor at an estimated cost of Rs 324.58 lakh.

Also, he e-inaugurated a three kilometer road project from Tanda to Kapian De Ban (Part-I) at an estimated cost of Rs 150.24 lakh and Indoor Hall near Boys Higher Secondary School Akhnoor at an estimated cost of Rs 195 lakh.

Addressing the gathering, which included Chairmen of Block Development Councils, Municipal Committee members, Sarpanchs, Panchs, members of different political parties, Goyal spelled out the achievements and accomplishments of Central and J&K administration in the past two years.

“This is just a beginning, many more is on the way. J&K is going through rapid transformation. We all will see the old golden glory of the region,” he said and added that a new dawn of development has started in J&K which the people of J&K were deprived of from the last seventy years because of various hurdles in the path of progress and development.

Complimenting the people of J&K for maintaining peace and tranquility after region’s transition from State to Union Territory, the minister reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir would witness a fast paced and all round development in all spheres and would be a partner in nation building.

“Central government is committed on its promise for exemplary transformation in J&K as people have joyfully accepted the new stet-up of administration which will change their lives and fast pace developmental works in the region,” Goyal said.

While pronouncing that different projects have been completed and have been taken up in J&K, he said before two years number of projects were languishing or had little progress but most of the projects have been completed or nearing completion.

He said by March 2021, 25 projects would be completed at an estimated cost of Rs 25,000 crore in J&K. He said many prestigious institutions have been set up in the region including IITs, IIMs, AIIMS, Highway and road connectivity projects, Railway, Bridges (Chenab River) etc.

He said these projects would generate employment in sectors like irrigation, electricity, sports, tourism and other areas.

“J&K is Desh Ka Noor. Every languishing project has now been cleared which will set a new path of development in J&K,” he said.

The Minister said that there has been a great success in their implementation like the Saubhagya scheme under which 3,30,000 households have been electrified and a 100 crore special award under this scheme has been awarded to J&K.