Conduct relentless ops: DGP

Srinagar, July 11: Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat called for relentless anti-terror operations in the hinterland.

DGP held a security review, with DIG South Kashmir Range, Javed Mattoo; SSPs of South Kashmir and senior officers of the Indian Army, CRPF, and BSF.

He recognised and commended the unflagging commitment of all SF in securing the ongoing Shri Amarnathji Yatra.

He reiterated the need for continuous rehearsal of Contingency Drills and the imperative requirement for assessing and plugging grey areas, besides refining drills to deal dynamically with evolving threats. He also stressed relentless operations in the hinterland.