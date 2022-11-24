Srinagar: Pandemic and economic downturn notwithstanding, Jammu and Kashmir has recorded a five percent increase in student enrollment.

ADVERTISEMENT

In its 2021-22 Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE) report, the Union Ministry of Education revealed that 142,286 new students have been enrolled in the government and private educational institutes of Jammu and Kashmir.

In 2020-21, the total enrolment was 2576358 from primary classes to 12th standard. The number has increased to 2718644 in 2021-22.

In private schools, however, enrollment has declined by more than one percent.

From 1324301 students (class primary to 12th) in 2020-21, the enrolment in government schools increased to 1473368 in 2021-22.

ADVERTISEMENT

In private education institutes, the enrolment decreased from 1240551 students in 2020-21 to 1235033 in 2021-22.

The reason for the increase in enrolment, as per the report, is the upgradation of the facilities in both government-run and private educational institutes.

For instance, 23173 government schools in Jammu and Kashmir have been equipped with computers, and libraries in 2021-22 compared to 23167 in 2020-21.

Similarly, 23173 schools have been provided with internet facilities in the last year compared to 23167 in 2020-21.

An official from the education department told The Kashmir Monitor that the awareness campaigns have yielded results.

“Apart from the upgraded facilities, the performance of our students in various competitions has been satisfactory. We are encouraging parents to admit their children in government-run schools to get benefitted under various schemes and scholarships,” he said.

Pertinently Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha recently said the focus is being laid on vulnerable segments for enrolment of students in pre-primary classes and primary classes. They include children from nomadic communities, far-flung areas, girls, and people belonging to SC and ST categories.