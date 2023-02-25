Seven persons from Jammu and Kashmir were killed after a compressor in a cold storage plant exploded in the Daurala area of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh on Friday.

Reports reaching here said the explosion took place in the afternoon and at least 25 workers were present on the site.

It said some of them were evacuated safely while among the deceased seven belonged to Jammu and and Kashmir.

The deceased have been identified as Balwant, Baldev, Balbir Singh, Sat Pal, Ramesh Lal, Kalu—all residents of Udhampur and Hoshiywar Singh of Ramban.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh expressed grief over the accident and said all possible help was being provided to victim families.

“Just now spoke to DC Meerut Mr Deepak Meena (IAS) on receiving the report about some persons from Jammu And Kashmir becoming victims of the unfortunate accident at Daurala Cold Storage. Sad to note that out of 7 deaths, 6 persons belong to district Udhampur and 1 from district Ramban,” he tweeted.