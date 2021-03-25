Comprehensive survey on to explore new tourist destinations in J&K: Baseer Khan

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor’s Advisor Baseer Khan Thursday said that the UT administration is carrying out a comprehensive survey to explore the new tourist destinations so that tourist go beyond Gulmarg and Pahalgam while visiting the Valley.

He also said that the government has started a new project to add to the beauty of the 35 acre sprawling Tulip garden located in the Zabarwan foothills in Srinagar at the cost of Rs 10 Crore to offer more to the visitors.

Talking to reporters after throwing the world famous Asia’s largest Tulip garden open for tourists and locals, he said the government is working on a “comprehensive policy” to explore hidden and new tourist destinations.

“Like we have Dodhpathri in Budgam, Basoli, Bhaderwah in Jammu areas. Tourists will have more places soon to visit beyond Gulmarg and Pahalgam,” he said.

Advisor Khan said that the garden spread over 35 acres of land presents a breathtaking view for tourists and other visitors.

“J&K UT is famous for its beauty across the globe. Tulip garden adds to the beauty of Kashmir. Earlier, tourists visiting Kashmir were confined to Mughal Gardens only, but now Tulip garden is their first preference. You can see on the very first day of opening of Tulip garden, there are a lot of domestic and foreign tourists present,” he said.

He said that the garden has been officially thrown open for the visitors and tourists from today onwards.

“On April 3, LG Mano Sinha sir will officially inaugurate the Tulip festival wherein we will showcase Kashmir’s rich culture, cuisine, art, and handcrafts etc. That will help attract more tourists and also help promote J&K UT’s rich traditions and culture,” Advisor Khan said.

He said at present there is only 25 per cent Tulip bloom and till April 3, the garden will be in full bloom. “There will be cultural programs also. That way, we will be presenting a bouquet of love, art and culture to the people visiting the garden besides the tulip bloom,” Advisor Khan said.

He said the J&K administration has undertaken a new project at the cost of Rs 10 Crore in the backside of the garden to add more beauty to it. “That’s the phase-2 of the Tulip garden. There will be a cherry garden and other attractive trees and flowers in the backside of the garden that will be an added attraction,” Advisor Khan said and urged visitors to follow the Dos and Don’ts displayed outside the garden for following the SoPs in spirit. “While enjoying the beauty of the garden, every visitor must follow the Covid-SoPs religiously,” Advisor Khan said.

About Prime Minister Narendera Modi’s Tweet about Kashmir’s hospitality, Advisor Khan said: “Valley people are hospitable and their hospitality is famous across the globe. We urge tourists to come and enjoy the hospitality of Kashmiri people while exploring the beauty of Kashmir,” Advisor Khan said. (KNO)