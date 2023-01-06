

WhatsApp allows users to connect via proxy servers due to Internet shutdowns or if their governments block the service in their country.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new proxy support option is available to all users running the latest WhatsApp iOS and Android applications.

We continue to fight for your right to communicate freely and privately.



Now, when connecting to WhatsApp directly is not possible, you can stay connected around the world through a server set up by volunteers and organizations dedicated to helping others communicate freely. — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) January 5, 2023

WhatsApp’s new proxy support feature enables users to “connect to WhatsApp through servers set up by volunteers and organizations around the world dedicated to helping people communicate freely.” It also allows users to set up their own proxy servers to help others connect to the app. The feature is currently available to all users running the most updated version of the app.

Choosing a proxy enables users to connect to WhatsApp through servers set up by volunteers and organizations around the world dedicated to helping people communicate freely. WhatsApp says connecting via proxy maintains the same level of privacy and security the app provides, and that personal messages will still be protected by end-to-end encryption. The company says messages will not be visible to anyone in between, not the proxy servers, WhatsApp or Meta.

“Using a proxy doesn’t change the high level of privacy and security that WhatsApp provides to all users. Your personal messages and calls will still be protected by end-to-end encryption,” the company said on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Only use a proxy if you’re unable to connect to WhatsApp. Your IP address may be visible to the proxy provider, which is not WhatsApp,” a warning says when setting up the proxy within the app.