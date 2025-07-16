Committee on Subordinate Legislation reviews Revenue Dept rules

SRINAGAR, JULY 16: The Committee on Subordinate Legislation today convened a meeting at the Assembly Complex in Srinagar to examine and review the rules and regulations under the mandate of the Revenue Department.

The meeting was chaired by Committee Chairman Hasnain Masoodi and attended by members Reyaz Ahmad Khan, Shabir Ahmad Kullay, Satish Kumar Sharma, Kuldeep Raj Dubey, Rajeev Kumar, Irfan Hafiz Lone, and Dr. Rameshwar Singh.

At the outset, the Committee undertook a detailed examination of various Rules, Sub-Rules, Regulations, and Bye-laws framed by the Revenue Department. The Committee held an in-depth discussion on key legal provisions related to land laws, with a special focus on ensuring environmental safeguards during land use conversions — particularly from agricultural to non-agricultural purposes.

Other important issues deliberated upon included the Migrant and Forest Acts, provisions for compassionate appointments under SRO-43, and land compensation mechanisms for landless individuals.

Chairman Hasnain Masoodi underlined the significance of land laws in ensuring justice and equity and reaffirmed the Committee’s commitment to promoting public welfare. He urged members to contribute constructively toward the betterment of all sections of society. During the meeting, members shared their valuable suggestions and raised various issues related to the Committee’s jurisdiction, reaffirming their resolve to ensure transparency and accountability in subordinate legislation.