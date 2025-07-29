Committee on Privileges deliberates on constitutional rights

SRINAGAR, JULY 29: The Committee on Privileges of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly today convened a meeting at the Assembly Complex in Srinagar to discuss matters related to the constitutional privileges and entitlements of legislators.

The meeting was chaired by Committee Chairman Nizam-ud-Din Bhat and attended by members of the committee including Vikram Randhawa, Javaid Riyaz (Bedar), Salman Sagar, Sheikh Ahsan Ahmed (Pardesi), Reyaz Ahmad Khan, Bharat Bhushan and Javaid Iqbal.

Also present were Commissioner Secretary, General Administration Department (GAD), M. Raju; Secretary, Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Department, Achal Sethi; and Secretary, Hospitality & Protocol Department, Neeraj Kumar and Secretary Legislative Assembly, Manoj Kumar Pandita.

The Chairman underscored the significance of legislators asserting their constitutional rights and privileges on all appropriate platforms. He stressed the need for a well-defined framework to safeguard the dignity, autonomy and effective functioning of elected representatives.

The Committee resolved that a detailed report concerning the privileges and protocol issues of legislators be compiled and submitted within a stipulated timeframe.

The Chairman expressed confidence in collective efforts and commitment of the Committee members, reaffirming their role in upholding the integrity of the institution. He assured that the Committee would cooperate and perform within its defined mandate to continue contributing for the public welfare. The meeting witnessed active participation from members, who shared insightful suggestions and feedback on various issues.