Srinagar, Jul 25 : Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha on Monday said that a committee headed by Principal Secretary GAD has been constituted to examine the long pending demand of transfer policy for reserved category employees.

Office of J&K LG on its official Twitter, informed that the committee will examine all the aspects and submit a report in time-bound manner.

