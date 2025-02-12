New Delhi, Feb 11: Reiterating commitment to terror-free Jammu and Kashmir, Union Home Minister Amit Shah today said dismantling the entire terror ecosystem is the top priority of the Modi government.

“Monitoring terror-financing, tightening grip over Narco-terror cases and dismantling entire terror ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir are priorities of Modi government. Strong steps are being taken for the ‘Zero Terror Plan’ in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

Shah was chairing high-level meetings in New Delhi to review security scenarios in Jammu and Kashmir. These meetings were in continuation of earlier sessions held with the Indian Army and J&K Police on 4th and 5th February 2025. Union Home Secretary, Director (IB), Director Generals of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Border Security Force (BSF), and other senior officers attended the meetings.

Home Minister also reviewed the intelligence apparatus working in Jammu and Kashmir and directed them to increase coverage and penetration to generate quality intelligence. He reiterated the importance of technology in intelligence generation.

Union Home Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Central government is committed to ‘terror-free Jammu & Kashmir.’ He emphasized the role of the paramilitary in achieving the target of terror-free J&K. The Home Minister directed the BSF to ensure zero infiltration from the international borders by adopting strong vigil, strengthening the border grid, and using advanced technologies for surveillance and border guarding.

Amit Shah directed CRPF to continue with the synergy with Indian Army and J&K Police. He reviewed the winter action plan of CRPF and directed to ensure there are no gaps in area domination. Shah instructed to focus on the Jammu region and dominate the heights.

Home Minister also directed to focus on countering the negative propaganda by the anti-national elements to place the correct picture in the public domain. He instructed them to continue with the synergy amongst the agencies and guided them to adopt technology and increase intelligence.

Amit Shah directed all security agencies to remain alert and continue work in a synergies mode to eliminate terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. He assured me that all the resources will be made available in this endeavor.