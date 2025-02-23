GANDERBAL, FEBRUARY 22: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today convened a public darbar at Dak Bungalow, Ganderbal, where he directly interacted with numerous delegations and individuals from across the district to address their day-to-day issues and other concerns relating to the development of the area.

During the public meeting, the Chief Minister patiently listened to the issues and demands raised by the public, issuing on-the-spot directions to concerned authorities for prompt resolution.

He urged the district administration to prioritize the redressal of public grievances, ensuring that people are not deprived of necessities. Reaffirming his commitment to the welfare and socio-economic development of Ganderbal, the Chief Minister pledged continuous support and timely action to address the concerns raised by the residents.

Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Jatin Kishore, along with other senior officials of the district administration, were present to take note of the issues highlighted by the delegations.

Public delegations and hundreds of individuals from various areas like Beehama, Duderhama, Fatehpora, Shalabugh, Sehpora, Bamloora, Tulmulla, Barosa, Theeru, Gangerhama, Sherpathri, Lar, Safapora, Gutlibagh, and other parts of the district submitted their demands before the Chief Minister.

Key demands raised included the establishment of fire service stations at prominent locations, development of playgrounds, augmentation of irrigation facilities, construction of an attendant Sarai at the district hospital, road widening, promotion of horticulture and agriculture activities, beautification along River Sindh, reinforcement of the nallah bank from the Jhelum side, and dredging and desilting of Duderhama Nallah.

Additionally, the public sought the creation of employment opportunities within the district. Responding to these issues, the Chief Minister, who represents the Ganderbal constituency in the J&K Legislative Assembly gave instructions to the Deputy Commissioner and senior officials to ensure that all genuine concerns are addressed without delay.

He assured the public that the highlighted issues would be thoroughly examined and resolved within a stipulated timeframe.