Committed to redress public grievances: Dy CM

JAMMU, NOVEMBER 29: Deputy Chief Minister, Surinder Kumar Choudhary, today said that the government is committed to redress problems being faced by the public, and necessary instructions have already been passed to concerned departments to ensure time-bound redressal of these.

The Deputy Chief Minister was interacting with scores of deputations who called on him here today.

A deputation of Anganwadi workers raised several issues related to their working conditions, remuneration, and other related things. Another deputation of the Labour Workers Association projected several issues of working conditions and remuneration, issuance of labor cards, and other related issues.

A deputation of the Federation of Industries (FOI) and Small Scale Industries Association Digiana Estate (SSIADE) projected a series of pressing issues that industrialists have been grappling with for the past decade. These included concerns related to Goods and Services Tax (GST), Value Added Tax (VAT), excise duties, leasehold rights, and various administrative and operational challenges faced by industries across different estates.

The delegation emphasized the urgency of addressing these concerns, citing their prolonged impact on the growth and sustainability of industrial operations.

The Deputy Chief Minister was briefed on the grievances of industrialists from key industrial estates, including Digiana, Gangyal, Birpur, Bari-Brahmana, Samba, and Kathua.

The Deputy Chief Minister while interacting with the deputation acknowledged the significance of the industrial sector in driving economic growth and assured the delegation of his commitment to resolving these long-standing issues. He further expressed his willingness to meet the industrial representatives at the earliest to chart a way forward.

Deputations from Jammu, Kishtwar, Doda, and Nowshera, projected issues about development in their respective areas.

The Deputy Chief Minister, while interacting with deputations, assured that the issues projected by them would be looked into for timely and proper redressal.