Committed to providing land title, ownership rights to displaced people from PoJK, WP: LG

JAMMU, MARCH 12: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today said the Centre and J&K administration are committed to providing land title and ownership rights to displaced persons from Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and West Pakistan.

“The government of India and J&K Administration are sensitive to the needs and demands of the displaced families. We are committed to providing land title and ownership rights to displaced persons,” the Lt Governor said.

He was speaking after laying the foundation stone of PoJK Bhawan at Suketar Jammu today.

The Lt Governor congratulated the displaced persons of PoJK and Western Pakistan on fulfilling their long pending demand.

The Bhawan will be constructed in 40 Kanal, 17 Marla in honor of the martyrs. It will consist of a Balidan Stambh and an Amphitheatre besides other infrastructure to showcase the rich cultural heritage and provide the community office space for meeting and to run the operations for the welfare of displaced persons, he added.

PoJK Bhawan is the testament to the government’s unwavering commitment to provide dignity and rights to displaced persons, who were deprived of their rights and suffered atrocities for decades, the Lt Governor said.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji gave displaced families all the rights and other benefits after a long wait of over seven decades. Now, they have the same rights as any other citizen of the country and various other new opportunities are being made available to them,” he said.

Today, the displaced persons can not only cast their vote, and contest an election but also fulfill their aspirations of receiving professional education and government jobs, the Lt Governor further added.

The Lt Governor highlighted the resolve of the government, under the guidance of the Prime Minister for the socio-economic and political empowerment of displaced families.

He also called upon the community members to avail the benefits of the special camps being organized by the government. These special camps in Jammu, Samba, and Kathua aim to saturate various government schemes and provide skill training and self-employment to youth, empower the women, and provide all the support to the farmers of the community.

Anil Kaul, Secretary, Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction; Arvind Karwani, Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner (Migrants); Deepak Kapoor, President, PoJK Visthapit Sewa Samiti, senior officers and a large number of members of displaced families were present.

`J&K committed to reform, revamp higher education’

JAMMU, MARCH 12: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today said the government is committed to reform and revamp higher education in Jammu and Kashmir.

“J&K UT is committed to reform and revamping higher education to give our students the best curriculum and providing them knowledge and skills to compete with the best in the world,” the Lt Governor said.

He was speaking after inaugurating a three-day capacity building program on ‘Leadership Development of Academic Administrators and Principals of Colleges of J&K’.

In his keynote address, the Lt Governor lauded the collective effort of the University of Jammu and the National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA) for organizing the workshop which focuses on the implementation of National Education Policy 2020 and the internationalization of higher education.

He said, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jammu Kashmir is leading the reforms in the nation’s educational ecosystem.

The Lt Governor called upon educational institutions to transform their campuses into the hub of skill development and innovation and make their important contribution to realizing the limitless potential of the youth of Jammu Kashmir.

“Ideas are new wealth and Universities should focus on creating intellectual property. Educational institutions should focus on developing students’ capacities to be creative, and innovative and focus on programs to bring positive social change,” the Lt Governor said.

Addressing the eminent educationists and heads of institutions, the Lt Governor highlighted five aims and vision to create a strong foundation for future-oriented education.

Classrooms should be enablers of imagination. Mentoring and not teaching should be the main focus of educational institutions to thrive in the 21st century, he observed.

“Education should be driven by creativity rather than by curriculum. It should be about developing the capacities of young people to be creative. It should be the main lever for a more competitive economy and educational institutions as well as other social institutions must follow this model,” the Lt Governor said.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor called upon the teaching community, students, and all the stakeholders to work with the resolve to establish Jammu Kashmir as a knowledge economy and contribute to the vision of Viksit Bharat @ 2047.

He further emphasized creating a conducive environment for foreign students in educational institutions of the Union Territory.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lt Governor, and Prof. Dinesh Singh, Vice Chairman, J&K Higher Education Council highlighted the reforms to transform the Universities into the center of knowledge and excellence.

Yashvardhan Sinha, and Ashok Kumar Kanth – former Ambassadors; Prof. Pankaj Chandra, Vice Chancellor, University of Ahmedabad, and Prof. Umesh Rai, Vice Chancellor University of Jammu also spoke on the occasion.

The Lt Governor released several publications including a magazine titled ‘Litzine’, Translation Samvad, and Academic Journal ‘Pariprekshya’.

Alok Kumar, Principal Secretary, Higher Education Department; Prof. Manisha Priyam from NIEPA, Vice Chancellors, HoDs, and faculty members of various Universities and educational institutions, educationists, experts, and scholars were present