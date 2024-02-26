Committed to address challenges of air pollution under PM Modi’s leadership: LG

SAMBA, FEBRUARY 26: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today reiterated the government’s resolve to address the challenges of air pollution.

He called for an effective monitoring network with inclusive public participation and capacity-building measures to ensure sustainable solutions, he said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the 2nd Aerosol Winter School – ‘Manthan 2024’ at Central University of Jammu today.

In his address, the Lt Governor commended the joint endeavor of Central University of Jammu, Sindhu Central University Ladakh, and Indian National Young Academy of Science to impart hands-on training on required instrumentation and analytical techniques as well as remote sensing tools for air quality studies to meet the objectives of the National Clean Air Programme.

He emphasized the collaborative and cross-sectoral coordination to tackle air pollution, which has turned into a serious health concern for the people.

“Air sustains life. Now the time has come for us to sustain the availability of clean air. Mother Nature is reminding us to learn proper lessons from the wrong steps of the past and work towards a cleaner and greener planet,” the Lt Governor said.

“The societies and nations have prospered because of balanced and sustainable development. Many important achievements of industries, science, and technology have also derived their strength from nature. Today, it is time to protect and preserve nature,” he further added.

He directed the Jammu Kashmir Pollution Control Committee and other key stakeholders to assess and review the progress registered under the National Clean Air Programme.

The Lt Governor announced Rs 1.5 cr to be allocated by the Forest, Ecology, and Environment Department for strengthening of Himalayan Aerosol Research Instrumentation Centre of Central University of Jammu.

He also assured the Indian Institute of Geomagnetism of the necessary support by the UT Administration for the expansion of research-related activities in J&K.

On the occasion, a Service Level Agreement was inked between the District Skill Committee Samba and the School of Business Studies, Central University of Jammu for capacity building and skill courses in Samba District under the SANKALP Scheme.

Prof. Sanjeev Jain, Vice Chancellor Central University of Jammu; Dheeraj Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary Forests, Prof AP Dimri, Director Indian Institute of Geomagnetism; Prof Sachin S Gunthe, IIT Madras; Abhishek Sharma, Deputy Commissioner Samba, experts, HoDs, faculty members and students were present.