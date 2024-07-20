Commissioner SMC attends Felicitation Ceremony of Archery Coaching Camp

SRINAGAR, JULY 20: Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), Dr Owais Ahmed today attended the Felicitation ceremony of 3 day Archery camp, organised by the Field Archery Association of J&K at RP School premises Lawaypora.

The event served as a platform to celebrate the exceptional performance, dedication and hard work of the young archers who participated in the camp.

Commissioner SMC, in his inspiring address, underscored the significance of sports in fostering holistic development of children and lauded the budding archers for their remarkable skills and unwavering dedication to the sport.

Dr.Owais commended the organizers for providing a nurturing environment that allowed the participants to hone their talents and shine in the field of archery. He said that sports presents tremendous opportunities for students to bring laurels to the institutions at national and international level.

The young archers were recognized for their achievements with certificates of excellence and trophies presented by Dr. Owais, recognizing their passion, dedication, and exemplary sportsmanship.

The Chairman expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Commissioner SMC, the Field Archery Association of J&K, and the coaching staff for their unwavering support and encouragement throughout the camp.

As a token of appreciation, the Field Archery Association J&K, and Chairman of RP School presented a memento to the Chief Guest, extending a warm vote of thanks for his presence and support.