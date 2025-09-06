Commissioner Secretary Reviews Functioning of J&K Sports Council

Srinagar: Commissioner Secretary, Youth Services and Sports Department, on Saturday chaired a high-level review meeting to assess the functioning and performance of the Jammu & Kashmir Sports Council.

During the meeting, the Commissioner Secretary stressed the need to expedite the filling of vacant positions, highlighting that adequate staffing is crucial for the smooth functioning of sports infrastructure across the Union Territory.

She directed the Council to conduct a population-wise analysis of youth participation in sports across J\&K and compare the figures with the national average. A comparative study with other states that have achieved success in sports development was also suggested, so that their best practices could be adopted to strengthen the sports culture in the UT.

Focusing on athlete performance, the Commissioner Secretary asked the Council to draft a comprehensive policy-level implementation plan aimed at enhancing medal tallies in national and international events.

Exploring the idea of positioning J\&K as a global sports destination, she urged the Sports Council to study the feasibility of hosting international sporting events, including World Championships, in the region. Such initiatives, she said, would help promote Jammu & Kashmir on the global sporting map.

The Commissioner Secretary further underlined the importance of media visibility, directing the Council to ensure adequate publicity of all sporting events before, during, and after their conduct.

Earlier, the Secretary, J\&K Sports Council, gave a detailed presentation on the Council’s operations, upcoming projects, achievements, and the status of ongoing works under Capex, Revex, and PMDP budgets.

The meeting was attended by Special Secretary YSS, Director Finance YSS, Secretary J\&K Sports Council, Executive Engineer Sports Council, Additional Secretary YSS, Chief Accounts Officer, Chief Sports Officer, Deputy Secretary YSS, and other senior officials.