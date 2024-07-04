Commissioner Secretary GAD convenes Public Darbar at G’bal

GANDERBAL, JULY 04: As part ambitious public outreach programme launched by the J&K Government, Commissioner Secretary, General Administrative Department (GAD), Sanjeev Verma, today convened a mega public darbar at Mini Secretariat, Ganderbal.

The event witnessed overwhelming participation from the public and other stakeholders, who raised various issues concerning welfare and development of their respective areas.

Delegations apprised the Commissioner Secretary of several issues and demands which inter alia included the dearth of staff at Trauma Hospital Kangan, playground at Safapora, power supply to newly constructed Water supply Scheme Wakura, additional infrastructure for Government High School Hayan, lift irrigation facility in Lar area, CT Scan facility at DH, completion of Guzhama bridge, relocation of several utilities from footpaths of town, fencing of power canal in Kangan area, among other public concerns.

Present in the programme were Additional District Development Commissioner, Mushtaq Ahmad Simnani; Additional Deputy Commissioner, Gulzar Ahmad; DDC members, ACD, Chief Planning Officer, SE PDD, GM DIC, Assistant Labour Commissioner Ganderbal, Executive Engineers of various engineering wings and other senior officers from various line departments.

Addressing the gathering, the Commissioner Secretary underscored the importance of continued collaboration between the public and the government to achieve exemplary governance. He affirmed that these public interaction initiatives are crucial for understanding and addressing the developmental needs and issues of the public.

He assured the delegations that the present administration is working tirelessly towards betterment of the common masses, emphasizing the UT administration’s commitment to transparency and accountability at all levels of the government.

Responding to public demands, the Commissioner Secretary instructed the district administration to resolve grievances at the district level wherever possible besides forwarding the issues requiring financial inclusion to the concerned authorities after feasibility checks for proper planning.