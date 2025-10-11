Commercial Vehicle Owners Asked to Get Fitness Inspection Done in Advance: RTO Kashmir

Srinagar: The Regional Transport Officer (RTO) Kashmir on Saturday issued a public notice asking all commercial and transport vehicle owners to ensure timely fitness inspection of their vehicles at least two months before expiry of the existing certificate.

According to the notice , vehicle owners have been advised to check the validity of their Fitness Certificates and present their vehicles before the designated Board of Inspection for testing, if the certificate is due to expire within the next two months.

The RTO further informed that vehicles produced after expiry of the Fitness Certificate will face penal action along with late fee. The notice said the step has been taken in the interest of public safety, pollution control, and to avoid inconvenience to owners. (KNC)