Comm Secy H&UDD assesses arrangements for Muharam-ul-Haram

SRINAGAR, JULY 11: Commissioner Secretary, Housing & Urban Development Department, Mandeep Kaur, today conducted an exhaustive tour of Srinagar city and its adjoining areas to assess the arrangements put in place for smooth observance of Muharram-ul-Harram.

Commissioner SMC, Dr. Owais Ahmed and various concerned officers from SMC and line departments accompanied the Commissioner Secretary.

Commissioner Secretary inspected several Imambargahs located at Zadibal, Gulshan Bagh Madeen Sahab, Baghwanpora Lal Bazar, Hassanabad and had first hand appraisal of various facilities available there for the devotees. She interacted with the representatives of Shia associations who apprised her of their demands and grievances seeking speedy redressal.

Mandeep Kaur said that special arrangements are in place with respect to sanitation, electricity, drinking water, street lighting and macadamized roads so that Muharram Mourners may not face any inconvenience. She directed the concerned officers to fumigate all the vital locations viz. Imam Bargahs and masjids.

Later, the Commissioner Secretary reviewed Sewerage Scheme in zone III of Greater Srinagar at Dr. Ali Jan Road, Outfall station and 60 MLD STP at Noorbagh Qamarwari. She also took stock of SSCL projects at Khayam Chowk, Mahraj Gunj and Balidan Stambh at Pratap Park Lal Chowk.