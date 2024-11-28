Comm Secy H&P reviews functioning of Dept

SRINAGAR, NOVEMBER 28: Commissioner Secretary, Hospitality and Protocol (H&P), Dr. Rashmi Singh during her two day visit to Kashmir, carried out a detailed review of the functioning of the department as well as assessed the progress of various ongoing developmental works.

While chairing the review meeting of the department, the Commissioner Secretary urged the engineering divisions to adhere to stipulated timelines and ensure the highest standards of quality in project execution. She reiterated the department’s commitment to excellence in hospitality and the provision of top-notch services to all stakeholders. She emphasized on the importance of modernization and preservation of department’s heritage assets.

During the meeting, the Commissioner Secretary also reviewed progress of ongoing works and issued instructions to officers of executing agencies to complete all pending works timely.

During the visit, the Commissioner Secretary conducted on-site inspection of the Banquet Hall Srinagar and took stock of its facilities. She gave instructions for preparation of comprehensive Detailed Project Report for its upgradation. She asked them to focus on transforming the Banquet Hall into a modern, multi-functional facility, equipped with cutting-edge furniture, advanced audio-visual (AV) systems and video conferencing capabilities.

Dr. Rashmi Singh emphasized on the need to integrate state-of-the-art design elements to meet the demands of meetings, conferences and events. The Commissioner Secretary also visited Strong-cum-Display Room at the H&P Store Complex, Gupkar Road here and inspected the facility thoroughly housing heritage assets. Director H&P, Ashwani Khajuria; Joint Director H&P, Kashmir, Fayaz Ahmad Fayaz; ADC Awantipora, Tehsildar Awantipora, and other officers were also present on the occasion.