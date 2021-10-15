Coming soon: Nokia XR20, the rugged smartphone

Nostalgia grips people whenever they remember the Nokia pushbutton mobile handset. Owning a Nokia handset was a craze when mobile telephony started revolutionizing the world of communication.

Well, Nokia is back and this time the company is eying the smartphone market.Nokia XR20, the rugged smartphone, is coming to India soon.

The phone has been MIL-STD810H certified for durability.Nokia XR20 was launched globally as the company’s first rugged smartphone in the current times and now, it is coming to India. HMD Global is yet to set a date for the same.

Nokia XR20 is a rugged smartphone that is certified by military standards for durability against the world. The phone has a rating of MIL-STD810H along with IP68 water and dust resistance. Nokia claims the phone can survive drops from 1.8 meters and stay underwater for up to an hour.

However, it is pricey in the global markets for a phone with entry-level specs.

Nokia XR20 costs EUR 499 (Rs 44,000) in Europe for the base version with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The higher variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage costs EUR 579 (approximately Rs 50,600).

Nokia XR20 has a 6.67-inch FullHD+ display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and Gorilla Glass Victus protection. Nokia says that the display can register touch inputs from gloves and wet hands. A punch-hole cutout holds an 8-megapixel selfie camera in it.

Nokia XR20 comes with a Snapdragon 480 chipset paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The storage can be expanded up to 512GB via a microSD card slot. The phone also gets a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB-C port, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity. There’s a fingerprint sensor too that sits on the side.

Nokia XR20 has a set of dual-camera at the back, holding a 48-megapixel primary camera and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera. The cameras use ZEISS optics and come with new features like Action Cam, Speedwarp, and more.

The phone has a 4630mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging and 15W wireless fast charging.