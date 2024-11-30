Coming soon: Japanese-style Sakura Park in Kashmir

Srinagar, Nov 29: Jammu and Kashmir government has started constructing the first Sakura Park on the pattern of Japanese facilities.

Earlier in March, the Jammu and Kashmir administration announced the construction of a cherry blossom garden in the pattern of world-famous Japanese Sakura Parks.

Soon after the announcement, Japanese authorities and the Union Ministry of External Affairs held an elaborate meeting in this regard.

Within seven months, the entire civil works related to the project were completed with the government now preparing to import plant material from Japan.

“The civil works related to the project have been completed. Now plant material has to be imported from Japan. The Japanese embassy will be coordinated so that the project is developed as soon as possible,” said Mubashir Rafiq, Deputy Director of Floriculture, Central.

Additional Secretary Floriculture Garbi Rashid said a team of professionals will be sent to Japan for training in this regard. “It could happen very soon. Maybe next year, a team of professionals will be sent to Japan for training so that they utilize their experience in developing the garden,” he said.

The park is being developed in the foothills of the Zabarwan forest range in the vicinity of the tulip garden. The project is touted to be a ₹10 crore project. In the first instance, Srinagar will get 2500 cherry trees.

Earlier this year, Sakai International Interchange Association president Tadashi Nishiyama (Japanese sakura expert) suggested that the government of Jammu and Kashmir send them a variety-wise total number of plant materials required for the proposed garden.

Another official said the park is going to be the first of its kind in Kashmir adding it will further improve the tourist flow to Kashmir including foreigners.

“Cherries are mostly grown in Kashmir in India and cherry blossoms add to the glory of the spring season. Like the tulip garden, Sakura Park too will attract tourists in numbers. Japan receives a lot of foreigners during springtime and we are sure that Kashmir will attract foreigners in numbers when this garden will be in full bloom,” he said.