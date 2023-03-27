Srinagar: For the record, rozdars are trying trekking to stay fit and fab during fasting.

‘Come, trek and fast in solitude’, an activity started by trekkers in Srinagar and north Kashmir, is witnessing a huge response from rozdars.

Many trekkers from north Kashmir hike to various locations in groups and spend the entire day in various activities apart from regular prayers during Ramadan.

“We have started it recently. Many people are joining us to explore new places. We spend the entire day cleaning litter in the forests while exploring many destinations. These are basically small day-long treks and we return home by evening,” said Parvez Ahmad Bhat a resident of Tangmarg.

Similar expeditions have started in Srinagar where bag packers hike small treks including Mamneth, Naranag Domail, Dara, Dachigam, and other nearby destinations.

“The trekking activities will start by May and we conduct these short trips during Ramadan to spend our days fasting in nature’s lap,” said Muneer Ahmad Wani, a resident of Rainwarai.

During Ramadan, trekking expeditions rarely take place in Kashmir as Muslims fast from dusk till dawn.

“But this Ramadan, we have decided to trek to the smaller distances so that our activities continue during April when the entire surroundings are green and in full bloom,” Wani said.

Meanwhile, trekking activities in the valley have gained pace with the improvement in the temperature during this month.

Currently, trekking to six offbeat trails in Central and south Kashmir is being conducted by the trekkers. The trekking expeditions to greater lakes will begin in the month of May when routes to these popular places get cleared from snow.

“Right now, trekking to offbeat trails is going on. Popular treks currently include Kotpathrigreen top Aru valley, Burzmal Pass, Marchoi, Ring Pathri Anderwan Ganderbal, Mohandmarg Ganderbal, and Mamneth Srinagar,” said Mohammad Arif, founder of Cliffhangers India.

Pertinently, Marchoi in Ganderbal and Upper Dachigam witnessed a heavy footfall of trekkers during winter.

A lot of tourists are taking part in trekking expeditions to explore offbeat Kashmir. “I recently hiked in Dachigam and Tosamaidan. Kashmir has many offbeat places, which tourists should explore,” said Sheikh Nawaz, a bag packer from Goa.