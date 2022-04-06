Srinagar: Come Spring, Ladakh comes alive by the fragrance of apricot.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even as Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir are two Union Terrorties now, their cultural ties are too deep to be separated by boundaries.

Just as the almond bloom is celebrated in Kashmir, the Ladakh administration is welcoming the arrival of spring with a week-long apricot blossom festival.

Commencing on April 13, the festival will go on till April 22 in Kargil and Leh. This year, it is organized under the theme, Chuli Mentok — apricots are known as “chuli” in Ladakh.

Director, All Ladakh Tour Operators Association, Deleks Namgyal told The Kashmir Monitor said the key highlights of the festival are to showcase the apricot blossoms of the region.

ADVERTISEMENT

“While we are all very well aware of the beautiful cherry blossom festival of Japan, almond blooms, and tulip festival of Kashmir, Ladakh can offer a similar experience,” Namgyal said.

He said the idea behind it was to primarily extend the tourist season.

“The idea is to generate more livelihoods and boost the tourism sector at the same time,” Namgyal said.

The different parts of the festival include viewing the scenic white blooms of apricot trees and also enjoying cultural programmes, local handicrafts exhibitions, and a display-cum-sale of apricot products –offering tourists a first-hand opportunity to understand the local experience of Ladakh.

In Leh, you can enjoy the festival in Domkhar Dho on April 13, Achinathang on April 14, Skuru on April 21, and Tertsey on April 22. On the other hand, Kargil will host the event in Garkhone on April 14, Sanjak on April 16, and Karkichu on April 19.

It’s worth mentioning that the apricot flower bloom signifies the end of harsh winter in the region. During this period, settlements in the western belt of Ladakh are covered with a white sheet of flowers.

Come, smell the aroma of apricot in Ladakh this spring 5 Come, smell the aroma of apricot in Ladakh this spring 6

It was introduced in the region over a century ago by Chinese traders passing through the area via the Silk Route. In the 21st century, the fruit has become an integral part of Ladakh’s culture, heritage, and economy.

Interestingly, in Ladakh, apricots are usually served as desserts, particularly during traditional festivals. According to a research paper published by the Korean Society for Horticultural Science, Ladakh apricots can be classified into two categories based on kernel taste – fruits with a bitter kernel are called Khante while those with a sweet kernel are called Ngarmo.