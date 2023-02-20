Srinagar: From snow Kabbadi to Kho-Kho, and from volleyball to football, Jammu and Kashmir Youth Service and Sports are holding multiple competitions to introduce new winter sports in the valley.

ADVERTISEMENT

Snow cricket, which is widely played in Gurez, so far has been the highlight of the winter. This is apart from regular snow sports including skiing, snowboarding, snowshoe running, and snow sledding.

This winter the youth service and sports has introduced many new sports categories to its list in the valley.

ADVERTISEMENT

Snow Kabbadi and Kho-Kho are gradually becoming popular among the children and youth across the valley.

In Gulmarg and Bandipora, a competition of snow Kabbadi was held during the Khelo India and winter festival.

These sports have been imbibed well by the children and youth. Now village-level snow-Kabbadi competitions are held in snow-bound areas.

In Tangmarg, scores of the snow-Kabbadi competitions are being held at the village level.

Similarly, in the Bandipora district, snow- Kabbadi is being played at Gurez.

Snow football and snow futsal, are equally getting famous among the youth of the valley.

Secretary Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council Nuzhat Gul told The Kashmir Monitor that these sports are being introduced to propagate youth for Fit India Movement.

“We have started a new program which is called Jammu and Kashmir Vibrant Movement. We held scores of sports activities in Shopian, Ganderbal, Tangmarg, and downtown Srinagar this winter. From snow cricket to snow volleyball, Kho-Kho, Kabbadi, various games are being played currently by our youth in the valley, ” she said.

Gul said that other departments too have joined the Fit India Movement by organizing sports competitions during the winter.

“The idea is to build a new ecosystem of sports in Jammu and Kashmir. Our kids are energetic and ready to participate in different tourneys. Winter no more means lethargy. We are happy that our idea of winter sports is welcomed by everyone in Jammu and Kashmir,” she said.