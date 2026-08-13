Come, celebrate I-Day with enthusiasm: Div Com Kashmir invites people

Srinagar: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Anshul Garg on Thursday invited people from across Kashmir to attend the Union Territory-level Independence Day celebrations at Bakshi Stadium, Srinagar and celebrate the occasion with a lot of enthusiasm.

Speaking to reporters in Srinagar Garg said all arrangements for the August 15 event had been finalised, with parade contingents, schoolchildren and various departments participating in the rehearsal.

“I would like to congratulate all the people of Kashmir and the citizens of Srinagar on the occasion of Independence Day in advance. I would also like to invite everyone to come to Bakshi Stadium on August 15 and be a part of this national event,” he said.

He said people could attend Independence Day celebrations at their respective district or regional headquarters, while those wishing to participate in the UT-level function at Bakshi Stadium were welcome to do so.

“My appeal to all of you is that on August 15, we will celebrate this with a lot of enthusiasm,” Garg said.

On entry arrangements, the Divisional Commissioner said there would be free entry for the public at Bakshi Stadium, as in previous years.

He added that detailed arrangements had been made to facilitate visitors and ensure basic amenities, including drinking water, toilet facilities and refreshments, at the venue.

Garg said security arrangements had also been put in place in coordination with various security agencies, with regular reviews being conducted ahead of the national event.

“Coordination meetings have been held with the security agencies and at the level of IG, the reviews are constantly going on,” he said.

Meanwhile, the full dress rehearsal was held at Bakshi Stadium to give a final run-through of preparations for the main Independence Day programme. The rehearsal involved various departments, parade contingents and schoolchildren who will participate in the August 15 celebrations.