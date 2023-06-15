Srinagar: In a significant move aimed at strengthening ties between the government and the investor community, Commissioner Secretary of the Industries and Commerce Department,Vikramjit Singh, held an interactive meeting with prominent investors from various sectors in J&K.

The meeting, which took place today, sought to explore potential partnerships, discuss opportunities for mutual growth, and address challenges faced by investors in the region.

The meeting witnessed the participation of approximately 50 investors representing diverse sectors, including pharmaceuticals, power, hospitals, packaging industry, food processing, manufacturing, tourism, private industrial parks, IT and ITES, CA stores, and start-ups. These investors expressed their keen interest in J&K’s investment prospects and commended the government’s efforts in creating a conducive business ecosystem.

During the meeting, Commissioner Secretary Vikramjit Singh emphasized the importance of collaboration between public and private entities to drive innovation, foster entrepreneurship, and unlock the full potential of the industrial sector in J&K. He assured the investors that their feedback and suggestions would be taken into serious consideration to address any barriers and enhance the ease of doing business.

The Commissioner Secretary highlighted the government’s ongoing endeavors to streamline processes, provide efficient service delivery through a Single Window system, and nurture a skilled workforce. These measures aim to create a favorable environment for investment and business growth in the region.

Furthermore, Commissioner Secretary Vikramjit Singh announced that such meetings would be held at least once every quarter to further strengthen ties with investors. He also assured all investors of an open house session every Friday, where they can directly meet and discuss their issues with him.

This interactive meeting symbolizes the government’s unwavering commitment to forging meaningful partnerships with investors and fostering an environment conducive to sustained economic growth in Jammu and Kashmir. The gathering was attended by key officials, including Anoo Malhotra, Director General of Industries and Commerce Jammu, Khalid Jehangir, Managing Director of J&K Trade Promotion Organisation, Mr. Mahmood Ahmad Shah, Director of Industries and Commerce Kashmir, Abdul Aziz, Additional Secretary I&C, and other senior officers of the Industries and Commerce Department.