Social media users have called out `Colors TV’ for allegedly harassing Jammu and Kashmir doctor turned model Umar Riaz in Bigg Boss.

`COLORS STOP HARASSING UMAR’ was trending on social media. It had crossed 2.5 lakh tweets.

”What exactly is tameez? @ColorsTV you will teach tameez? You guys need to learn that yourselves coz u don’t show any when your idiotic show constantly targets a doctor and crosses all lines of integrity & decency. COLORS STOP HARASSING UMAR,” said a user

“On the one hand, makers and SK are behaving in such a dirty way with @realumarriaz, they are repeatedly dragging Asim and bullying Asim him again and again who is not even a part of this season !! COLORS STOP HARASSING UMAR,” said another.

Earlier, in the `Weekend Ka Vaar’, Salman Khan pulled up Umar Riaz for his alleged violent behavior in the house. Salman slammed Umar for trying to follow his ‘baddimag’ brother Asim Riaz. Asim was the runner-up in Bigg Boss 13.

“Tum doctor ho, tum mein koi tameez nahi hai, dimaag nahi hai, sense nahi hai tum mein, kya yeh jahilpanti dikha rahe ho. You are educated. You are not like this outside the house. You think your numbers will increase for acting like this. Izzat kamaoge, shauharat automatically mil jayegi. Why are you showing such crazy behavior?… You earn respect, money will automatically follow,” Salman told Umar.

Salman then went on to compare him with his brother Asim Riaz. “Asim baddimag tha…aisa hona chahiye. Yeh dekho dono bhaiyon mein farak. Ek season mein woh ladta tha jhagadta tha, aur isko dekho kitna suljha hua insaan hai yeh. Yeh nahi chahiye aapko? Ya aapko Asim ke footsteps pe jaana hai…cheekhna, chilana, poke karna. Kab se samjha rahun mein tumko. Pata nahi tumko kisne samjha ke bheja hai. Agar tumko Asim ne samjha ke bheja hai toh katayi bhi nahi sunna uski baat. Ya chote bhai bade bhai ko sikhayenge..padhe likhe hue ho tum doctor ho,” he said.

Umar Riaz has made a lot of headlines recently given his roller-coaster ride in Bigg Boss 15. Doctor by profession Umar is the brother of Bigg Boss 13’s runner-up Asim Riaz.

His fight with Simba Nagpal who pushed him into a swimming pool and called him an ‘aantankwadi‘ was something that revealed the ugly side of the reality show.

The incident did not go down well with Umar’s fans who took to Twitter to voice their concern. `Justice for Umar Riaz’ was trending on social media after the incident.

Amidst all this, Umar has been in the news for his link-up with Bigg Boss 11 contestant Saba Khan.

Later Saba broke her silence in a bid to put speculations to rest. “Even during the promotions, we were together and since then I have known him well and we share a strong bond. I won’t say that we both are dating. We both aren’t dating, but we like each other as human beings,” she said.

Last week, a Mumbai-based designer has filed a case against Umar Riaz for not crediting his clothing label.

Faizan Ansari was responsible for providing the branded clothes to Umar for Bigg Boss. All the branded clothes of Umar were supplied by Faizan Ansari.