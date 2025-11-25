Cold wave tightens grip in Valley

SRINAGAR: A severe cold wave gripped Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh on Sunday, with most places in the Kashmir Valley recording sub-zero night temperatures.

According to the data compiled by the weather department, the minimum temperature plummeted across the region, marking one of the coldest nights of the season so far.

In the Kashmir Valley, Pulwama and Shopian remained the coldest, registering -5.0°C and -5.1°C respectively. Baramulla also experienced a sharp dip to -4.6°C, while Pampore recorded -4.5°C. Srinagar—the summer capital—settled at -3.2°C, indicating a strong intensity of the ongoing cold spell.

Pahalgam recorded -4.0°C, Gulmarg -1.9°C, and Qazigund -2.5°C. The Srinagar Airport area was even colder at -3.6°C, while Kupwara and Awantipora both touched -3.2°C.

The high-altitude areas also witnessed a deep freeze, with Zojila Pass plunging to -16.0°C, marking the coldest temperature in the wider region. Sonamarg recorded -3.2°C. Anantnag’s data remained unavailable.

In the Jammu region, the weather remained relatively milder, though several stations reported a noticeable drop. Jammu city recorded 10.0°C, while Banihal dipped below freezing at -1.2°C. Bhaderwah registered 0.5°C, with Udhampur and Ramban seeing lows of 5.4°C and 5.2°C respectively.

Katra and Kathua both settled at 9.2°C, while Rajouri and Kishtwar recorded 3.3°C and 3.9°C. Jammu Airport reported a minimum of 9.9°C.

The Ladakh region continued to reel under an intense freeze. Leh recorded -8.2°C, while Kargil dropped to -8.6°C. Drass—among the coldest inhabited places in India—touched -10.3°C, with Nyoma even colder at -11.8°C. Nubra registered -6.6°C and Padum -9.3°C, highlighting extreme winter conditions prevailing in the region.

Weather officials expect the cold wave to persist, with further drop likely in higher reaches over the coming days.(KINS)