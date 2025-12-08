Cold wave grips Kashmir Valley; Shopian coldest at minus 4.2°C

Srinagar: Large parts of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh reeled under a cold wave on Monday as night temperatures dipped below the freezing point at most places in the Valley, officials said.

In Kashmir, Shopian recorded the lowest minimum temperature at minus 4.2°C, followed by Budgam, Pulwama and Baramulla, which registered minus 3.1°C each, they said.

Srinagar city settled at minus 2.4°C, while the airport area recorded a sharper chill at minus 3.2°C, the officials added.

Gulmarg, a major skiing destination, recorded minus 2.5°C, while Sonamarg touched minus 2.8°C. Qazigund and Kupwara recorded minus 1.2°C each, Pampore minus 2.0°C, Bandipora minus 2.2°C, Awantipora and Anantnag minus 1.4°C each.

Kokernag remained the only major station in south Kashmir with temperatures above freezing at 0.1°C, while Kulgam was comparatively milder at 0.8°C.

In the Jammu region, Udhampur was the coldest at 2.0°C, followed by Rajouri at 1.8°C and Samba at 2.7°C, the officials said.

Jammu city recorded 7.9°C, while the airport area settled at 9.0°C. Katra registered 9.6°C, Kathua 7.8°C, Bhaderwah 2.6°C, Banihal 4.5°C, Batote 5.8°C, Ramban 5.6°C, Reasi 6.5°C, Doda and Kishtwar 5.0°C each.

In the Union Territory of Ladakh, Leh recorded minus 6.2°C, while Kargil and Nubra Valley settled at minus 5.0°C and minus 3.7°C, respectively.

The weather office has forecast mainly dry conditions across Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh over the next 24 hours.(KNS)