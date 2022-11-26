Srinagar: Col wave conditions prevail in Kashmir with the temperature dipping below freezing point in most parts.

Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of minus 1 degree Celsius. Pahalgam recorded minus 3 degrees Celsius, and Gulmarg minus 0.4 on Saturday.

Drass town in Ladakh region recorded minus 9.8 degrees Celsius minimum temperature, Kargil minus 10.6, and Leh minus 8.2.

Jammu registered 9.6 degrees Celsius, Katra 9.4, Batote 6.3, Banihal 5.2, and Bhaderwah 3.8.

MeT office forecast dry weather during the next 24 hours.

“Weather is likely to remain dry in J&K and Ladakh during the next 24 hours. Night temperatures again dropped below the freezing point in the Valley and Ladakh today”, an official of the MeT department said.