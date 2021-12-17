Srinagar: Intense cold conditions prevailed in J&K and Ladakh with Srinagar recording a low of minus 3.8°C on Friday.

A meteorological department official here told that the mercury in the summer capital was down from previous night by 1.8°C and overall it was below 2.3°C than than the normal for this time of the year.

Today’s minimum temperature was second lowest recorded in the capital city so far. So far Srinagar has recorded lowest on December 15 when mercury plummeted to minus 3.9°C.

The mercury in the world famous resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district settled at minus 8.6°C, up by 1.4°C the previous night, the official said.

Qazigund, the gateway town of Kashmir, had a low of minus 3.2°C against minus 3.0°C on the previous night, he said.

Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 5.6°C against minus 6.9°C on previous night.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 3.5°C against minus 3.0°C on previous night, the official said.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a minimum of minus 4.4°C against minus 4.5°C on the previous night, the official said.

Jammu, the J&K’s winter capital, saw a low of 4.0°C which is minus 4.9°C below normal, he said.

Ladakh’s Leh had a low of minus 14.2°C against last night’s minus 15.0°C while automatic Kargil station recorded minimum of minus 11.6°C. Drass in Kargil, the second coldest place in the world after Siberia, recorded a low of minus 18.1°C, the official said.

The weatherman has forecast widespread “moderate to heavy” snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh from December 23 to 25.

“As on date, widespread moderate to heavy snowfall (at some places) is most likely during 23-25th December. We are in for a White X-Mas (Christmas ) in both J&K and Ladakh,” he said.