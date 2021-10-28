Srinagar: From green meadows to majestic mountains and from serpentine brooks to crystal-clear glacial lakes, Kashmir is truly a paradise on earth.

For those who love fun and adventure, Kashmir is a destination to go hopping. Kashmir is an all-season destination. Each season has its own charm.

Since the first three seasons have almost passed, winter can be a thrilling experience for adventure lovers.

Kashmir has witnessed an early snowfall and the mountains are looking beautiful with a thick carpet of snow. Kashmir is an ideal destination to satisfy the craving of backpackers. And believe it or not, Kashmir can give you a better experience than Switzerland and Turkey in winter.

Here are the five places you should add to your bucket list when you visit Kashmir in winter.

Gulmarg

The place is more than a green meadow. During winters, it is the most famous winter destination in India. It bursts at seams with tourists on the eve of Christmas and New Year.

From skiing to heli-skiing and from snowboarding to ice hockey, the place is a one-stop destination for adventure lovers.

Moreover, a kehwa (saffron tea) in Igloo café and a ride on a snow bike is all that the Instagram generation would crave. Cheaper rates, powder snow, and good facilities give Gulmarg an edge over other European destinations as a ski resort. Plus the world’s highest and Asia’s longest ropeway makes Gulmarg a cream-of-the-crop adventure destination

Drung

Frozen Drung waterfall is something, which one would never like to miss. Drung waterfall is about 50 kilometers from Srinagar and can be explored en route to Gulmarg.

Often called ‘Narnia of Kashmir’, people have been visiting this place in large numbers during winter to watch nature’s wonder.It looks more like a painting when bigger icicles are seen dangling from a cliff. It creates a feeling of a frozen waterfall. This destination can be something that tourists can add to their bucket list especially for winter.

Aharbal Waterfall

Aharbal waterfall is also known as the Niagara fall of Kashmir. Situated in south Kashmir, Aharbal is suitable for expeditions, trekking, vlogging, photography, and fishing.

Due to mesmerizing look of meadows, pine and fir tree forests, and the abutting snow-clad mountains, the place attracts tourists from worldwide. This place can be a paradise for anglers. Aharbal River is known for trout fish. Permission for fishing can be obtained from the Fisheries department stationed at Aharbal.

Downtown Srinagar

For heritage lovers and foodies, downtown Srinagar is an ideal place to visit. From Budshah’s tomb to Jamia Masjid, downtown Srinagar is dotted with shrines and historic places.Downtown city is also the de facto handicrafts capital of Kashmir.

People can experience shawl weaving, embroidery works, and other crafts firsthand.Moreover, the old city is a foodie’s paradise. One can explore Harisa, a typical Kashmiri winter delicacy, Wazwan, and snacks like Nader Monje. Basrekh can create a different feel for those having sweet tooth.

Pahalgam

More of a summer destination, Pahalgam can be a thrill for those who want to camp on snow with bonfires around.Located 95 km from Srinagar at an altitude of 7200 feet, Pahalgam can be a dream destination for adventure lovers.

Pahalgam has everything that snow trekkers love. Thick pine forests, breathtaking meadows, snow-clad mountains, and powder snow make it an ideal winter destination.Barbeques, hot kehwa, and a dive in the freezing waters of Lidder can pale even Russia and Canada.