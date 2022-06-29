Coal India Limited (CIL) has invited applications from eligible candidates to fill up 1050 Management Trainee vacancies.

Eligible job aspirants can apply for the vacancies online by visiting www.coalindia.in.

The last date for applying is July 22, 2022.

Vacancy Details

• Mining – 699

• Civil – 160

• Electronics & Telecommunication – 124

• System and EDP – 67

Eligibility Criteria

• Mining – The applicant should have a BE/ B.Tech/ B.Sc (Engg.) in Mining Engineering with a minimum of 60% marks.

• Civil – The candidate should have a BE/ B.Tech/ B.Sc (Engg.) in Civil Engineering with a minimum of 60% marks.

• Electronics & Telecommunication – The applicant should have a BE/ B.Tech/ B.Sc (Engg.) in Electronics & Telecommunication; Electronics & Communication Engineering with minimum 60% marks.

• System and EDP- The candidate should have a BE/ B.Tech/ B.Sc (Engg.) in Computer Science/Computer Engg./IT or MCA, with a minimum of 60% marks.

Candidates who have completed their degree of minimum qualification or appeared/appearing in the final year/semester/trimester and will pass out in the academic year 2021-2022 are also eligible to apply, but the minimum criteria will remain the same. Eligible candidates must have appeared and qualified for GATE 2022.

Age limit

The upper age limit for candidates is 30 years as of May 31. Relaxations are available for reserved category candidates as per government rules.

Coal India MT Salary Details

Selected candidates will be placed as Management Trainees in E-2 Grade on a pay scale of Rs 50,000 – Rs 1,60,000/- at the initial Basic of Rs. 50,000/- per month during the training period.

Selection Process for Coal India Recruitment 2022

The final merit list will be prepared for each discipline based on GATE-2022 Scores/Marks.

How to Apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts online at the official CIL website –www.coalindia.in or before July 22, 2022.

Application Fee

General UR/OBC (Creamy Layer & Non-Creamy Layer) / EWS – Rs. 1000/-

SC / ST / PwD / ESM candidates / Employees of Coal India Limited and its Subsidiaries – Rs. 180/-