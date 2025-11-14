CM stresses role of universities in empowering youth

JAMMU: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today said that his government has undertaken a series of transformative reforms to enhance access, quality and relevance in higher education across Jammu and Kashmir—reforms that directly benefit institutions such as the University of Jammu and, most importantly, its students.

He was speaking at the 19th (Second Special) Convocation of the University of Jammu, held at the General Zorawar Singh Auditorium. The Chief Minister, who also serves as the Pro-Chancellor of the University, attended the event as the Guest of Honour.

The convocation was graced by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, the Chancellor of the University as chief guest and attended by Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani, Members of Parliament Ghulam Ali Khatana and Sat Paul Sharma, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Vice Chancellor Prof. Umesh Rai, Member University Council Prof. A.K. Kaul, senior faculty members, distinguished achievers, degree recipients, students and proud parents.

In his address, the Chief Minister congratulated the graduating students, medal winners and Ph.D. awardees, describing the convocation as a “moment of pride, celebration and reflection” for the institution and everyone associated with it.

“To the parents, guardians and families—your support, sacrifices and faith have been essential in reaching this proud moment. This achievement belongs to you as much as to your children,” the Chief Minister said, acknowledging the pivotal role of families and educators in shaping future generations.

He said that the University of Jammu has grown from strength to strength and today stands as a beacon of learning with 11 off-site campuses, 40 academic departments and over 160 affiliated colleges, serving the educational aspirations of students across Jammu and Kashmir.

Highlighting the University’s achievements, Omar Abdullah commended its NAAC A++ accreditation with a CGPA of 3.72, considered as highly ranked in the country, and noted its consistent presence among the top 100 universities in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), securing the 51st position in the university category this year. He also appreciated the university’s steady rise in the State Public Universities category—from 23rd in 2024 to 21st in 2025—reflecting its growing stature as a centre of academic and research.

“The University’s focus on employability through job fairs and global placement drives, including partnerships with International organisations reflects a forward-looking approach that ensures education here translates into meaningful career opportunities,” he added.

Commending Vice Chancellor Prof. Umesh Rai and his team for their relentless commitment to academic excellence, innovation and holistic student development, the Chief Minister said that the University’s progress embodies the transformative vision of higher education his government seeks to strengthen across Jammu & Kashmir.

In his address, Omar Abdullah also highlighted Mission Yuva, his government’s flagship initiative designed to harness the creativity, potential and energy of the youth of Jammu & Kashmir.

“Mission Yuva aims to provide young people with a structured platform for capacity building, career guidance, entrepreneurship and civic engagement. By integrating education with skill development, innovation, and mental well-being, it seeks to prepare our youth not only for employment but for leadership and nation-building,” he said.

The Chief Minister emphasized that the synergy between Mission Yuva and the higher education ecosystem is already visible through mentorship programmes, startup incubation, cultural and literary engagement and outreach initiatives involving universities like the University of Jammu.

“Together, these efforts ensure that our young citizens are not only educated but empowered to contribute meaningfully to a progressive, inclusive and self-reliant Jammu & Kashmir,” he asserted.

Calling education the “heart of transformation,” the Chief Minister said Jammu and Kashmir stands at the threshold of a new era of opportunity, where universities play a pivotal role in shaping innovators, entrepreneurs, and responsible citizens.

“As we march ahead, let us ensure that the light of knowledge reaches every corner—from the campuses of Kathua and Bhaderwah to the remotest hamlets of Poonch and Kishtwar—for education remains our most powerful tool for equity and empowerment,” he urged.

Encouraging the degree and medal recipients to carry forward the values instilled by their alma mater, Omar Abdullah said:

“The University has invested in you. Now it is time for you to invest in the world around you. Remember, success is not measured by what you achieve for yourself but by what you contribute to society.”

The Chief Minister also reminded the young graduates that while the convocation marks the culmination of years of rigorous study and personal growth, it also signals the beginning of a new journey filled with purpose, challenges, and opportunities.

“The education you have received here has given you more than degrees and knowledge—it has equipped you with critical thinking, problem-solving, ethical judgment and lifelong learning. Wherever your journey takes you, be worthy ambassadors of the University of Jammu,” he said.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, in his concluding remarks, urged the youth to dream big, think boldly, and serve selflessly.

“The nation looks to your generation to build a future marked by progress, harmony and inclusivity. My wish for each of you is that you find work that gives you purpose and allows you to lead a life that balances ambition with compassion. My challenge to you is to be an agent of positive change in your families, your professions, and your communities,” he said.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that the University of Jammu will continue to shine as a centre of excellence, innovation, and character building, and that its students will carry forward the legacy of knowledge and service to society.