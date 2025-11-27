CM stresses on timely funds utilisation

POONCH: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today conducted an extensive review of the developmental landscape of Poonch district, taking a detailed assessment of the pace of ongoing works, funds utilisation and overall progress of key infrastructure projects and welfare schemes.

Chairing the high-level meeting, the Chief Minister underscored the need for timely utilisation of allocated funds, strict adherence to set timelines and ensuring visible outcomes on the ground. He directed all departments to accelerate project execution so that benefits reach people without delay.

The meeting was attended by Ministers Sakina Itoo, Javed Ahmed Rana, Javed Ahmed Dar, and Satish Sharma; Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani; the District Development Council Chairperson; and the MLAs of Poonch district. Additional Chief Secretary to the CM Dheeraj Gupta, Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar, Deputy Commissioner Poonch, senior district officers, heads of departments and other concerned officials were also present.

Representatives from Poonch, including the DDC Chairperson and MLA Poonch-Haveli Ajaz Ahmed Jan and MLA Surankote Choudhary Mohammad Akram raised several issues and demands related to infrastructure gaps, public service delivery and sector-specific priorities of the district.

Responding to the submissions, the Chief Minister assured that all issues, grievances, and demands of the people of Poonch will be addressed on priority. He reiterated the government’s commitment to inclusive development and stressed on the need to resolve administrative and procedural hurdles to ensure seamless progress.

He noted that the government’s top priority is the holistic development of far-flung and remote areas and district-wise review meetings are being conducted to understand local needs and developmental expectations directly from stakeholders.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the government has intensified its focus on strengthening road connectivity, upgrading public infrastructure, improving educational facilities and boosting the economic growth of the region. These interventions, he said, are vital for ensuring equitable growth and improving the quality of life of the people.

He directed officials to maintain close interdepartmental coordination, regularly monitor progress and ensure accountability at all levels.

At the outset, Deputy Commissioner Poonch Ashok Kumar Sharma delivered a presentation on the status of projects under Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS), UT capex, and various flagship programmes. He highlighted some bottlenecks and issues affecting project completion.

The Deputy Commissioner informed that the district has recorded substantial progress under the District Capex Budget, including achievements in road connectivity, water supply, education, health, rural development, social welfare and power infrastructure. Key ongoing works include the NH-144A tunnel, RTS double-lane road, Parnai Hydroelectric Project, construction of girls’ hostels and G&B hostels, Mini Secretariats at Poonch and Mendhar, Eklavya Model Residential School and major bridges at Mandi and Mendhar. The meeting was informed that over

1,100 bunkers have been completed, significantly enhancing border-area safety.

It was further informed that under social sector schemes, Poonch achieved 100% family coverage under Ayushman Bharat–Sehat scheme, full saturation under NSAP, and high progress in PMAY, PM-Poshan, PM SHRI, and PMMVY. Agriculture and allied sectors also reported notable achievements under HADP, including protected cultivation, mushroom units, bee-keeping clusters, mechanisation support, and soil-testing facilities.

The Chief Minister called for time-bound resolution of pending issues, including completion of the Mini Secretariat buildings, BRO-related road matters, and clearance of SDRF liabilities, to further accelerate the district’s development momentum.

Later, the Chief Minister, along-with his Cabinet colleagues, e-inaugurated five key development projects worth ₹13.54 crore for Poonch district, including a modern compost making unit at Mendhar and multiple Water Supply Schemes across Haveli and Surankote.

These initiatives will strengthen agriculture, improve safe drinking water access and enhance quality of life for the people.