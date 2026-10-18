CM seeks stringent action over attack on J&K-bound bus in Haryana



Srinagar: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has taken up the incident involving an attack on a Jammu and Kashmir-bound bus in Haryana with the state government, seeking stringent action against those responsible and measures to ensure the safety of passengers.

The Chief Minister’s Office has conveyed its concern to the Government of Haryana over the incident and the safety and well-being of the passengers. The Haryana administration has assured prompt and stringent action in accordance with the law.

Reacting to the incident, the Chief Minister said in a post on X, “This unfortunate incident should never have taken place. I hope the Haryana government lead by Nayab Singh Saini and Haryana Police catch the culprits & take action to ensure these things don’t happen again.”

The bus, travelling from Delhi to Srinagar with around 40 passengers on board, was reportedly attacked by unidentified persons near Kurukshetra in Haryana, who allegedly pelted it with stones and bricks. An elderly Kashmiri passenger sustained injuries in the incident.

The Jammu and Kashmir Government stands with the affected passengers and is closely monitoring the situation.