CM seeks global markets for J&K products

SRINAGAR, SEPTEMBER 29: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today called for sustained business partnerships between Jammu and Kashmir’s entrepreneurs and buyers from across India and abroad, emphasising that the Government is working to create an enabling environment for investment, trade and industry while protecting the unique identity of the region’s traditional products.

Addressing the inaugural day of the two-day Jammu and Kashmir International Buyer-Seller Meet organised by the J&K Trade Promotion Organisation (JKTPO) in collaboration with the Trade Promotion Council of India at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences & Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST-K), the Chief Minister said the Government’s efforts to promote exports and attract investment must go hand in hand with making it easier for businesses to operate in J&K.

Referring to the passage of important legislation in the Legislative Assembly earlier in the day, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said the Government had taken a significant step towards improving the business environment in Jammu and Kashmir.

“We have brought a law in the form of Ease of Doing Business, in which we have tried to put a stop to all these things,” he said, referring to unnecessary permissions, delays and excessive inspections faced by businesses.

He said the legislation provides for applications to be dealt with within prescribed timeframes and, where applicable, provides for deemed approval if action is not taken within the stipulated period.

“We have reduced the number of inspections,” the Chief Minister said, adding that the Government wants to ensure that those seeking to establish industries, educational institutions and other enterprises are not discouraged by cumbersome procedures.

He said the Government was also taking steps towards decriminalising certain minor violations and mistakes, observing that not every lapse should result in a criminal case and a lifelong criminal record.

“Today, we have also tried to decriminalise some ordinary mistakes, so that people don’t have to go to the courts for no reason. This will reduce the pressure in the courts,” he said.

The Chief Minister said these measures were part of the Government’s larger effort to create conditions in which trade, commerce, manufacturing and investment can grow in Jammu and Kashmir.

“On one hand, we organise buyer-seller meetings. It is a good thing. But on the other hand, if we don’t make your work easier, then there is no point in these buyer-seller meetings if we tie one hand behind your back,” he said.

Emphasising the need to protect the distinct identity and authenticity of J&K products, the Chief Minister said the Government was working to strengthen Geographical Indication (GI) protection and ensure that products marketed in the name of Kashmir genuinely reflected the skills and craftsmanship of its people.

“Our Pashmina, our embroidery, the magic in the hands of our people, we are trying to sell it to the world in the name of Kashmir Shawl,” he said, adding that products such as shawls, carpets, Namda, walnut, wool and papier-mâché needed sustained promotion and protection.

“If something is sold in the name of Kashmir, it should be made in the hands of the people of Kashmir. And I’m it should benefit the people of Kashmir,” the Chief Minister said.

He stressed that the buyer-seller meet should not remain a one-off exercise but should lead to enduring commercial relationships.

“We don’t want this buyer-seller meet to be a one-off. We want to see relationships built from here,” he said, urging buyers and sellers to approach the event as an opportunity to establish continued business partnerships.

The Chief Minister noted that buyers attending the event had travelled from different parts of India as well as North America, Europe, the Middle East and Southeast Asia.

“It will be a matter of great disappointment if we approach this buyer-seller meet as a simple one-off, that I’ll do one deal and that will be the end of the story,” he said, expressing hope that buyers would identify products they could take back and market in their respective regions.

Highlighting the craftsmanship of Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said the region’s artisans possess unique skills that can transform simple materials into intricate and high-value products.

“It is our craftsmen and craftswomen who can convert a simple piece of thread into a beautiful piece of embroidery,” he said, describing the intricate workmanship found in Kashmiri carpets and other traditional crafts.