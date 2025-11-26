CM reviews progress of Revenue Dept projects

JAMMU: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today chaired a meeting at the Civil Secretariat to review the progress of infrastructure projects taken up by the Revenue Department.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary (Financial Commissioner Revenue) Shaleen Kabra, Additional Chief Secretary to the CM Dheeraj Gupta, Principal Secretary Finance Santosh D. Vaidya, Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar, Secretary Revenue Kumar Rajeev Ranjan, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, all Deputy Commissioners, and other senior officials. Officers from various districts joined via video conferencing.

At the outset, Secretary Revenue delivered a detailed presentation on 18 major building projects—including tehsil and niabat offices, residential quarters, mini secretariats, and revenue complexes—currently being executed across Jammu and Kashmir. These projects are located in Ramban, Kathua, Poonch, Doda, Udhampur, Reasi, Bandipora, Anantnag, Pulwama, and Srinagar, form a critical part of the administration’s efforts to strengthen building infrastructure and grassroots governance. The review highlighted certain bottlenecks, including delays in funds disbursement, pending administrative approvals, and legal issues at a few locations.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah emphasised the need to fast-track the remaining projects. He directed officials to adopt a coordinated approach to clear pending approvals, resolve legal impediments, and synchronize financial planning with project timelines to avoid cost escalation. Reiterating the government’s focus on building a modern and efficient revenue administration, the Chief Minister said that timely completion of these infrastructure projects is essential for improving citizen-centric service delivery. He called for enhanced monitoring, proactive inter-departmental coordination, and strict adherence to deadlines.

The Chief Minister assured that the government will extend full support to ensure smooth execution of the pending works, underscoring that strengthening administrative infrastructure remains a top priority for the overall development and governance reforms in Jammu and Kashmir.