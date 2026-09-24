CM reviews draft J&K Industrial Policy

Srinagar: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today chaired a meeting here at Civil Secretariat to review the draft Jammu & Kashmir Industrial Policy (2026–35).

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary to the CM Dheeraj Gupta, ACS Finance Shailendra Kumar, Commissioner Secretary Industries & Commerce Viramjit Singh, MD & CEO J&K Bank Amitava Chatterjee and senior officers of the Industries & Commerce Department and allied departments attended the meeting.

Commissioner Secretary Industries & Commerce made a presentation on the draft policy and apprised the meeting of its broad framework, objectives and the policy formulation process.

The Chief Minister held detailed discussions on the proposed policy and directed the department to ensure that the final framework is balanced, pragmatic and responsive to the evolving needs of Jammu & Kashmir’s industrial sector.

He emphasised that the policy should provide a conducive environment for investment while ensuring that its benefits translate into greater opportunities for local entrepreneurs, businesses and employment generation.

The Chief Minister emphasized that the new policy should provide a comprehensive and competitive incentive framework, with focused support for priority sectors and emerging sunrise sectors.

He also stressed strengthening market access for local industries, further improving ease of doing business, and closely linking incentives with local employment generation and skill development.

The Chief Minister also stressed the importance of a robust implementation mechanism, with clear focus on simplifying processes, facilitating ease of doing business and ensuring effective delivery of the policy’s objectives.

The department was directed to further refine the draft in light of the discussions before it is finalised through the prescribed process.