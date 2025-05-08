CM Reviews Border Situation With DCs

Srinagar : Chief Minister Omar Abdullah convened another high-level meeting today with the Deputy Commissioners of the border districts to assess the prevailing ground situation.

The meeting was also attended by chief secretary Atul Duloo.

The meeting focused on evaluating ongoing challenges and enhancing administrative preparedness in the region.

During the session, the Chief Minister emphasized the importance of coordinated efforts among district administrations to ensure the uninterrupted supply of essential services to residents.

He directed officials to remain vigilant and responsive to emerging needs, reinforcing the government’s commitment to public welfare in sensitive areas.

Authorities confirmed that all departments are working in close coordination to maintain stability and ensure the timely provision of critical facilities across the border regions.