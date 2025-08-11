CM Orders Strict Action Against Substandard Meat; Intensifies Food Safety Inspections

Srinagar: The Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister has directed the Food Safety Department to launch a stringent drive against the sale of substandard meat and other food products.

The directions came during a high-level meeting on market regulation chaired by the CM on Monday

According to the Office of the Chief Minister, in a post on X , the CM stressed that consumer health and safety must be the top priority, and no compromise would be tolerated when it comes to food quality.

The Food Safety Department has been instructed to conduct surprise market inspections, particularly targeting meat sellers, and to ensure that all products meet prescribed hygiene and quality standards. Violators will face strict legal action, including fines and closure of establishments.

The CM also called for coordination between municipal bodies, police, and market regulators to ensure that the crackdown is effective and sustained. Citizens have been urged to report any instance of suspected substandard or unhygienic meat to the concerned authorities.

From past one week, concerns have been raised over the sale of low-quality and unhygienic meat in several districts of J&K, prompting demands for tougher enforcement of food safety laws. The latest directives are part of a broader effort by the government to improve public health standards and restore consumer confidence in local markets.