CM Omar welcomes ceasefire between India-Pakistan

Srinagar: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday welcomed the ceasefire between India & Pakistan.

“Had the ceasefire been announced a few days ago, the precious lives could have been saved,” Omar said.

The Chief Minister welcomed the ceasefire between India and Pakistan wholeheartedly and said, “Pakistan’s DGMO called our DGMO and implemented the ceasefire again,” he said.

Furthermore, he said that the responsibility now lies in the government on the ground to assess the damage and start providing relief to the people, ensuring treatment to the injured.

“We cannot bring back those who lost their lives. We share our grief with their families. We have announced ex-gratia to the Next of Kins of deceased and for the injured persons as well,” he added.

He also said that Poonch city, Tangdhar have faced a huge damage while the directions have been passed to the Deputy Commissioners to assess the situation so that the relief is provided to them.

About the cancellation of Haj flights, the Chief Minister said the flights will resume again as soon as the airport will start functioning.

Pertinently, India and Pakistan agreed to the ceasefire following the days of tensions between the two nations.