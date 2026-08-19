CM Omar Tours Srinagar; Eyes Better Connectivity to Shehar-e-Khaas

Srinagar: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday inspected the site of the proposed bridge at Barbar Shah during an extensive tour of Srinagar city, reviewing the proposed infrastructure project aimed at improving connectivity and easing traffic movement towards Shehar-e-Khaas.

Once completed, the bridge is expected to play a significant role in reducing congestion for commuters travelling towards the historic city centre, while ensuring smoother transit and improved urban mobility.

The inspection formed part of the Chief Minister’s extensive tour of the city to assess ongoing and proposed infrastructure and development works.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah was accompanied by Deputy chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, Advisor to CM Nasir Aslam Wani, Commissioner Srinagar Municipal Corporation, Fazlul Haseeb and other officials.